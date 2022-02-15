Zoetis posts Q4 beat as sales of companion animal products offset decline in livestock

Feb. 15, 2022 7:50 AM ETZoetis Inc. (ZTS)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Quarterly results

CharlieAJA/iStock via Getty Images

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) is trading ~2% higher in the pre-market on Tuesday after the company’s Q4 2021 financials exceeded Wall Street forecasts.

Revenue for the quarter climbed ~9% YoY to $2.0B on a reported basis as sales of companion animal products rose ~21% YoY to $1.2B, while the Livestock segment contracted ~6% YoY, generating $760M in revenue.

Revenue from the U.S. jumped ~9% YoY to $1.0B as sales of companion animal products increased 20% YoY thanks to growth across parasiticides portfolio. However, the sales of livestock products dropped ~13% YoY amid sales declines in cattle products, poultry portfolio, and swine products.

The international segment generated $902M with an ~8% YoY growth backed by ~22% YoY growth in sales of companion animal products.

Meanwhile, the adjusted quarterly net income increased ~8% YoY to $474M as gross margin in the U.S. segment and international segment reached ~80% and ~70%, respectively.

For the full year, the company reported $7.8B in revenue with ~16% YoY growth, while the adj. net income rose ~21% YoY to $2.2B.

For 2021, “we grew revenue 15% operationally, which is once again above the expected market growth rate in the $45 billion animal health market. We also grew our adjusted net income faster than revenue, at 19% operationally…” remarked CEO Kristin Peck.

The management set the 2022 revenue guidance at $8.325B – $8.475B in line with the guidance, while the outlook for adj. diluted earnings per share at $5.09 – $5.19 fell short of the consensus at $5.20 per share.

