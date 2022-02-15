GMS announces ongoing platform expansion activity
Feb. 15, 2022 7:50 AM ETGMS Inc. (GMS)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- GMS (NYSE:GMS) provided an update on the continued execution of its growth strategy with six new greenfield openings, as well as the expansion of the footprint of its AMES Taping Tools business with the opening of five new stores since GMS assumed ownership in early December 2021.
- As part of its organic growth strategy, GMS has opened six new greenfield locations which enhance geographic footprint, with expansion into two new markets.
- Following its acquisition by GMS in December 2021, the AMES taping tools opens five new store locations.
- The company to continue to build on its strong momentum with several additional near-term greenfield and AMES expansion opportunities identified.