LianBio soars 11% as mavacamten gets breakthrough therapy status in China
Feb. 15, 2022 7:58 AM ETLianBio (LIAN)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) said the Center for Drug Evaluation (CDE) of the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) granted breakthrough therapy designation in China for mavacamten to treat patients with obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (oHCM).
- Hypertrophic cardiomyopathy is a condition in which the heart muscle becomes abnormally thick which can make it harder for the heart to pump blood.
- The designation was backed by data from a global phase 3 EXPLORER-HCM trial of mavacamten in oHCM patients with New York Heart Association (NYHA) class II–III symptoms.
- In the study mavacamten met all primary and secondary goals with statistical significance and showed clinically meaningful improvement in functional status, symptoms, and quality of life.
- LIAN +11.40% premarket to $4.3