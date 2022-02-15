Orea to acquire 100% of Maripa Gold Project in French Guiana

Feb. 15, 2022 7:56 AM ETOrea Mining Corp. (OREAF)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • Orea Mining (OTCQX:OREAF) enters an agreement with a subsidiary of IAMGOLD to acquire an undivided 100% interest in the Maripa Gold Project, located in French Guiana, France.
  • As announced on August 14, 2018, company entered agreement with IAMGOLD to acquire up to a 70% interest in Maripa incurring $5M in exploration expenditures within 5 years to acquire the initial 50% interest.
  • Rock Lefrancois, President & CEO commented "Maripa is a quality gold exploration project with high potential and exceptional geological setting. We are excited to accelerate outright acquisition on simple, low cost and non-cash terms and flexibility on the development of the project".
