Orea to acquire 100% of Maripa Gold Project in French Guiana
Feb. 15, 2022 7:56 AM ETOrea Mining Corp. (OREAF)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Orea Mining (OTCQX:OREAF) enters an agreement with a subsidiary of IAMGOLD to acquire an undivided 100% interest in the Maripa Gold Project, located in French Guiana, France.
- As announced on August 14, 2018, company entered agreement with IAMGOLD to acquire up to a 70% interest in Maripa incurring $5M in exploration expenditures within 5 years to acquire the initial 50% interest.
- Rock Lefrancois, President & CEO commented "Maripa is a quality gold exploration project with high potential and exceptional geological setting. We are excited to accelerate outright acquisition on simple, low cost and non-cash terms and flexibility on the development of the project".