ARCH Q4 results -- beats, announces dividend plan, shares up 6%+ premarket

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) reported earnings before the bell, earning $13.19/s in Q4 and beating street estimates of $12.90, after adjusting for deal-related, non-cash headwinds. Management also introduced a new shareholder return framework, provided a 2022 outlook and hit an important debt milestone:

Shareholder returns - beginning in Q2, Arch will pay out 50% of prior quarter's discretionary cash flow as a dividend.

Outlook - management has contracted ~85% of 2022 sales, with thermal pricing committed at ~$17/t versus Q4 2021 realizations of ~$15/t; capex is forecast to come in ~$155m in 2022 versus $245m in 2021.

Debt milestone - during Q4 management paid off nearly all of the remaining term loan balance and returned the company to a near net debt neutral status.

Similar to peers CONSOL (NYSE:CEIX) and Peabody (NYSE:BTU), strong operating results look to be eclipsed by even better financial performance in 2022. However, the introduction of a 50% payout ratio could differentiate Arch. Using EPS forecasts as a proxy for discretionary free cash flow, Arch could pay out over $20/s in dividends during 2022, putting the company on an ~18% dividend yield.