Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) stock gains 4% in premarket trading after the company closed on the sale of 108,571 units of its subsidiary that tracks and captures unrealized capital appreciation of the company's portfolio and received a binding commitment for the purchase of 28,571 more for $24.0M.

The 137,143 Caret units, represent 1.37% of the authorized units in Caret Ventures, a Safehold subsidiary, implying a total Caret unit valuation of $1.75B. Unrealized capital appreciation stood at an estimate of $8.1B as of Dec. 31, 2021.

The units in this latest transaction were purchased by a group of fintech, property tech, institutional and high net worth investors, including Ribbit Capital, Fifth Wall, Zigg Capital, a large sovereign wealth fund, Kevin Durant, and Michael Rubin's family office.

Safehold (SAFE) owns ~84% of the outstanding Caret units after the sale and Safehold's management team owns ~15% of the units, which were earned through a shareholder approved long-term incentive plan.

As part of the sale, Safehold (SAFE) is required to seek a public market listing for the units within the next two years. If it's unable to to achieve a public market liquidity at a value in excess of the investor's basis, the investors would have the option to redeem their Caret units at their original purchase price.

The company also reports Q4 earnings that missed consensus while revenue was in line.