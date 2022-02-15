Middlefield Banc declares $0.17 dividend; expands stock buyback plan

Feb. 15, 2022 8:04 AM ETMiddlefield Banc Corp. (MBCN)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) declares $0.17/share quarterly dividend, in line with previous.
  • Forward yield 2.63%
  • Payable March 15; for shareholders of record March 4; ex-div March 3.
  • Additionally, Middlefield’s Board of Directors authorized the company to repurchase an additional 300,000 shares under its stock buyback plan. Combined with the 69,566 shares available for repurchase pursuant to the Board’s Aug. 9, 2021 authorization, the program permits the company to repurchase 369,566 shares, equating to ~6.3% of the its 5,874,206 outstanding shares at Feb. 14, 2022.
