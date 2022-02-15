GCM Grosvenor reports Q4 results, increases stock repurchase plan by $20M
Feb. 15, 2022 8:04 AM ETGCM Grosvenor Inc. (GCMG)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- GCM Grosvenor press release (NASDAQ:GCMG): Q4 Adjusted net income of $56.8M.
- Revenue of $190.6M (+22.6% Y/Y) beats by $59.29M.
- “In 2021 we delivered on and exceeded the expectations we set for ourselves as a firm while delivering strong results for our clients,” said Michael Sacks, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of GCM Grosvenor. “Our strong outlook for 2022 and beyond reflects a continuation of this momentum.”
- Assets Under Management increased 16% from December 31, 2020.
- The company has increased its stock repurchase authorization under the company’s existing stock repurchase plan authorized on August 6, 2021 by $20M, from $25M to $45M.