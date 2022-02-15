Sabre Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.47 misses by $0.10, revenue of $500.63M beats by $9.87M
Feb. 15, 2022 8:08 AM ETSabre Corporation (SABR)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Sabre press release (NASDAQ:SABR): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.47 misses by $0.10.
- Revenue of $500.63M (+59.6% Y/Y) beats by $9.87M.
- Shares +3.56% PM.
- Adj. EBITDA of -$26M
- "Despite the challenges that the COVID-19 pandemic presented, our team maintained a laserfocus on our strategic initiatives and rapidly advanced our technology transformation while providing excellent support to our customers," said Sean Menke, CEO. "In addition to benefiting from the continued recovery in global business, we are excited about our growth opportunities. In the short run, we expect strong revenue growth and improving financial performance as the global travel industry continues its expected recovery. Over the 2 medium term, the realization of our technology transformation and cloud migration are expected to unlock significant savings and expand revenue opportunities. By 2025, we expect to exceed pre-COVID-19 levels for Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, operating income and Free Cash Flow."