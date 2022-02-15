Gap falls after BofA points to supply chain, Old Navy risks

Bank of America dropped its rating on Gap (NYSE:GPS) to Underperform from Neutral on concerns over the ongoing impact of the supply chain challenges on near-term results and with Old Navy weakness a negative factor.

Analyst Lorraine Hutchinson: "We expect Old Navy (55% of sales) to be disproportionately hurt by its exposure to the low income consumer and by worsening supply chain challenges. This puts estimates at risk and we model EPS below consensus. The multiple is not high but we see risk to the stock relative to peers given the downward estimate revisions."

Those negatives are expected to offset strength with the Athleta brand.

BofA cut its FY22 estimates on Gap (GPS) and sliced the price objective to $14 from $26. The firm said the new 4.5X EV/EBITDA multiple reflects peer multiple compression and lower earnings for Gap (GPS).

Shares of Gap (GPS) fell 1.82% premarket on Tuesday following the ratings cut.

earlier this month, Barclays warned on headwinds for Gap.