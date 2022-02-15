MGI stock rallies 18% on acquisition proposal by MDP in all-cash transaction
Feb. 15, 2022 8:14 AM ETMoneyGram International, Inc. (MGI)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor4 Comments
- MoneyGram (NASDAQ:MGI) trades 1.6% higher premarket after it announced a definitive agreement wherein funds affiliated with Madison Dearborn Partners (MDP) will acquire all outstanding shares of the former for $11/share in an all-cash transaction worth ~$1.8B.
- The purchase price is a ~50% premium to its unaffected closing stock price on Dec.14, 2021.
- On transaction closure expected in Q4 of 2022, MDP will be refinancing the company's outstanding debt, which was $799M as of Dec. 31, 2021.
- The company received multiple takeover offers in last week of January which included competing offers from private equity firms Madison Dearborn Partners, Siris Capital Group and Advent International.
- "MoneyGram has undergone a rapid transformation over the last several years to expand our digital capabilities and adapt to the evolving needs of our customers. By partnering with MDP and becoming a private company, we will have greater opportunities to innovate and transform MoneyGram to lead the industry in cross-border payment technology and deliver a more expansive set of digital offerings, while leveraging our global platform for new customers and use cases," chairman & CEO Alex Holmes commented.
- The agreement includes a 30-day go-shop period expiring on Mar. 16, 2022 wherein it can terminate the MDP agreement to enter into a superior proposal.
- MGI has canceled its earlier scheduled Q4 and FY21 financial results (scheduled for Feb.25) conference call.