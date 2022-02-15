Fathom subsidiary acquires Cornerstone First Financial; terms undisclosed

Feb. 15, 2022 8:15 AM ETFathom Holdings Inc. (FTHM)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor

The concept of the word M&A on cubes on a beautiful green background

Zhanna Hapanovich/iStock via Getty Images

  • Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) subsidiary Encompass Lending Group has acquired Washington, D.C.-based residential mortgage lender, Cornerstone First Financial, for an undisclosed sum.
  • Cornerstone First Financial offers a range of residential lending solutions to individuals and families. It operates in multiple key markets including California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Washington, D.C.
  • The acquisition is expected to be immediately accretive.
  • Sean Varin, President of Encompass Lending Group, commented: "The acquisition enhances our lending platform and adds to our already growing footprint. We are excited to expand the Cornerstone First Financial model beyond being 'the voice' of mortgage lending in Washington, D.C. to being the voice of mortgage lending in the United States."
  • Last week, Fathom acquired real estate brokerage firm iPro Realty Network
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.