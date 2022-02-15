Fathom subsidiary acquires Cornerstone First Financial; terms undisclosed
Feb. 15, 2022 8:15 AM ETFathom Holdings Inc. (FTHM)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) subsidiary Encompass Lending Group has acquired Washington, D.C.-based residential mortgage lender, Cornerstone First Financial, for an undisclosed sum.
- Cornerstone First Financial offers a range of residential lending solutions to individuals and families. It operates in multiple key markets including California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Washington, D.C.
- The acquisition is expected to be immediately accretive.
- Sean Varin, President of Encompass Lending Group, commented: "The acquisition enhances our lending platform and adds to our already growing footprint. We are excited to expand the Cornerstone First Financial model beyond being 'the voice' of mortgage lending in Washington, D.C. to being the voice of mortgage lending in the United States."
- Last week, Fathom acquired real estate brokerage firm iPro Realty Network