Eqonex's crypto custody provider tapped by Belgian regulators for security management
Feb. 15, 2022 8:19 AM ETEqonex Limited (EQOS)BTC-USDBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Eqonex's (NASDAQ:EQOS) Digivault, a digital asset custody provider, and Asset Reality, an end-to-end solution for managing seized crypto assets, have been engaged on Tuesday by Belgian regulators to provide recovery, storage and management services.
- Digivault and Asset Reality have been working together to bring security to the digital asset industry, as well as driving awareness of industry threats.
- The engagement by Belgian law enforcement agencies came at a time when government investigations and seizures have become increasingly commonplace. Earlier in February, the U.S. Department of Justice arrested a couple for allegedly laundering $4.5B of crypto.
- Meanwhile, shares of EQOS rise more than 5% in premarket trading as bitcoin (BTC-USD +4.2%) gets boosted to $44.3K per token.
- Previously, (Feb. 9) Eqonex introduced bitcoin dated futures.