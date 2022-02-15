Eqonex's crypto custody provider tapped by Belgian regulators for security management

Feb. 15, 2022 8:19 AM ETEqonex Limited (EQOS)BTC-USDBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

Businessman using tablet online banking, exchange currency and payment, Digital marketing, Finance and banking networking, Investment of growth on currency rate, Online shopping

ipopba/iStock via Getty Images

  • Eqonex's (NASDAQ:EQOS) Digivault, a digital asset custody provider, and Asset Reality, an end-to-end solution for managing seized crypto assets, have been engaged on Tuesday by Belgian regulators to provide recovery, storage and management services.
  • Digivault and Asset Reality have been working together to bring security to the digital asset industry, as well as driving awareness of industry threats.
  • The engagement by Belgian law enforcement agencies came at a time when government investigations and seizures have become increasingly commonplace. Earlier in February, the U.S. Department of Justice arrested a couple for allegedly laundering $4.5B of crypto.
  • Meanwhile, shares of EQOS rise more than 5% in premarket trading as bitcoin (BTC-USD +4.2%) gets boosted to $44.3K per token.
  • Previously, (Feb. 9) Eqonex introduced bitcoin dated futures.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.