ImmunityBio rises after data from late-stage bladder cancer trial for Anktiva

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) is trading ~11% higher in the pre-market on Tuesday after reporting data from its late-stage bladder cancer trial (QUILT-3.032) for Anktiva (N-803), the company’s experimental cytokine infusion protein.

In cohort A consisting of 83 patients with BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) carcinoma in situ (CIS), 59 (71%) had a complete response with a median duration of response at 24.1 months.

That exceeded the historical response rates of 41% and 18% for FDA-approved therapies pembrolizumab known commercially as Keytruda, and chemotherapy agent, valrubicin, respectively.

In the papillary disease arm of the study (Cohort B), 57% and 53% of patients were free from disease at 12 and 18 months, respectively.

In terms of the safety profile, none of the patients in the cohorts experienced treatment-related SAEs, immune-related AE, and 0% grade 4 and 5 AE, according to the company.

The data will be part of an oral presentation scheduled for Friday, Feb. 18, at the 2022 ASCO Genitourinary Cancers Symposium.

Read: Early this month, ImmunityBio (IBRX) announced data to support the potential of Anktiva in the activation of CD4+ and CD8+ T cells and natural killer (NK) cells in people with HIV.

