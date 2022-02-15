Didi (NYSE:DIDI) has run into a number of regulatory issues from the Chinese government since it went public on the New York Stock Exchange last June, but those appear to be "largely over," investment firm Bernstein said.

In a note to investors, analyst Cherry Leung, who rates Didi outperform with a $6.20 price target, noted that along with the cyber and data security investigations, Didi is looking to increase its license compliance, with the market having already priced in a 10 billion Reminibi ($1.5 billion) penalty from the review.

"Going forward, we believe having the government as a shareholder will help build the market's confidence, especially around its governance oversight," Leung wrote in a note to investors.

Didi shares were higher in premarket trading on Tuesday, tacking on more than 2% to $4.37.

In addition, Leung noted that Didi has maintained its leadership position in the Chinese ride-hailing market, with customer loyalty "better than expected," as order share only dropped 7% to 74%.

"We expect DIDI to invest in marketing shortly after resuming new customer acquisition," Leung continued. "But in the long run we don’t expect deep customer incentives under the anti-trust scrutiny."

The ride-hailing market in the country is "massive," according to Leung and one that is still growing, even if Didi is getting ready to lay off 20% of the company prior to listing shares on Hong Kong, according to Bloomberg.

In December, Didi said it would delist its shares from the U.S. and move to Hong Kong.

It's likely that Didi will continue to focus on growing its domestic business and not look to international opportunities as wide as it had before, making shares attractive for potential investors.

"DIDI lost over 70% of its value since IPO, and is currently at a EV/FY23E Platform Sales of 1.1x, ~50% below Uber and Lyft," Leung continued. "We expect the stock to come out of the trough with its business back to normal."

Earlier this month, Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) said it did not buy more shares in Didi, despite rumors to the contrary.