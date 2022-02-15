Mike Mayo makes the case to replace most of Citigroup's board
Feb. 15, 2022 Citigroup Inc. (C) Liz Kiesche
- Wells Fargo analyst Mike Mayo urged Citigroup (NYSE:C) shareholders to replace 11 of the 15 members of the company's board, saying they should have known about legacy issues that were allowed to fester.
- Mayo is optimistic about CEO Jane Fraser's restructuring: "The new CEO is facilitating business repositioning, capital reallocation, and cultural reinvigoration," Mayo wrote in a note to clients.
- Citi (C) shares rise 1.4% in premarket trading.
- He also recommends that shareholders vote no on the company's new "transformation award."
- While Mayo said he's excited about the potential value creation of Fraser's plan, he also recognized that the cost of the transformation results in consensus 2022 EPS is "too high by an estimated 20%."
- He figures transformation expenses will total an estimated $10B from 2020 to 2023.
- As a result, the analyst lowers Citi's (C) price target to $80 from $85. He cuts 2022 EPS estimate to $6.00 from $6.70 and 2023 EPS estimate to $1.86 from $1.96.
- On Monday, Citi (C) disclosed Jane Fraser's 2021 compensation package of $22.5M.