Lucid Group still has a big backer in the Saudi sovereign wealth fund

Feb. 15, 2022 8:23 AM ETLucid Group, Inc. (LCID)UBERBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment

Financial stock market graph. Selective focus.

Diego Thomazini/iStock via Getty Images

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) still has strong backing from the Saudi sovereign wealth fund as it looks to ramp up production of electric vehicles.

The Saudi sovereign wealth fund PIF held $38.6B worth of Lucid Group (LCID) at the end of 2021, according to an SEC filing. The value of the position was up from the $25.8B held at the end of September. Shares of LCID have fallen more than 20% since December 31 to reduce the current value of the stake.

The Public Investment Fund holds a nearly 62% stake in Lucid after originally investing more than $1B in the company in 2018 and boosting its investment in February of last year. The fund also holds a large position in Uber (NYSE:UBER), but does not hold a major position in any other electric vehicle stock.

Shares of Lucid Group (LCID) gained 2.77% in premarket action on Tuesday to $28.20 vs. the 52-week trading range of $16.12 to $64.86.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.