SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) +4.2% pre-market as UBS upgrades shares to Neutral from Sell with a $17 price target, raised from $14, seeing a more balanced risk/reward after falling 44% over the last three months and 68% from the January 2021 peak.

While the outcome of any potential net metering policy changes in California remains highly uncertain, UBS analyst Jon Windham said he sees the risk as largely priced in, bumping his rating to Neutral while awaiting the details of a final decision and as residential demand in the state remains relatively strong.

Windham sees the sale of the Commercial & Industrial Solutions business to TotalEnergies as the substantial completion of SunPower's pivot to focus on its more profitable and faster growing residential rooftop solar operations.

Wood Mackenzie analysts have warned that California's residential solar market could be cut in half by 2024 if state regulators enact proposed changes to net energy metering tariffs.