Chipotle announces 3,000th restaurant opening
Feb. 15, 2022 8:28 AM ETChipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) has announced its 3,000th restaurant opening.
- The newest restaurant opened in Phoenix, Arizona and features the brand's digital order drive thru pick-up lane, called "Chipotlane."
- Chipotle opened 215 new locations in Europe, Canada and the U.S. in 2021. It plans to launch another 235 to 250 new restaurants over the next year.
- Commenting on the news, Chipotle CEO Brian Niccol said, "We are thrilled to celebrate our 3,000th restaurant opening, and the progress we've made towards our goal of having 7,000 restaurants or more in North America."
- CMG shares climbed 10.16% on Feb. 09, a day after the restaurant firm's Q4 earnings release