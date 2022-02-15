Empire state manufacturing moves higher in February
Feb. 15, 2022 8:31 AM ETBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Empire State Manufacturing Index: 3.10 vs.12.15 consensus and -0.70 prior.
- New orders: 1.4 vs. -5.0 prior
- Shipments: 2.9 vs. +1.0 prior
- New orders and shipments held steady, and unfilled orders increased. Delivery times continued to lengthen. Labor market indicators pointed to a solid increase in employment and a longer average workweek. The prices paid index remained near its recent peak, and the prices received index reached a new record high.
- The unfilled orders index came in at 14.4. The delivery times index was unchanged at 21.6.
- Looking ahead, while firms generally expect conditions to improve over the next six months, optimism dipped to its lowest level since mid-2020.