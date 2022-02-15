J&J/AC Immune potential Alzheimer’s vaccine's high dose shows promise in phase 1b/2a trial

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) reported interim 10-week data from a high-dose cohort of a phase 1b/2a trial evaluating ACI-35.030, a phosphorylated-Tau (pTau) vaccine candidate in people with early Alzheimer’s disease (AD).

The company said new interim data showed that the high-dose of ACI-35.030 led to a strong induction of antibodies selective for pTau and its aggregated form, enriched paired helical filaments (ePHF).

The company added that the data is consistent with those previously reported for the trial’s mid-dose cohort that showed median anti-pTau antibody titers increasing from baseline by two orders of magnitude at week 2 after a first injection.

In addition, results suggested that the induced immune response selectively targets pTau, as shown by an increase in the anti-pTau/anti-Tau IgG ratio over time up to 10 weeks.

Median levels of antibodies reactive with pathological Tau (ePHF) were boosted with both the first and second vaccine injections.

The company noted that ACI-35.030 continued to be well tolerated with no clinically relevant safety concerns observed in low, mid, high-dose groups.

The pTau vaccine is being developed in collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, a unit of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

ACIU +0.92% premarket to $4.38