Producer price index keeps pushing up in January, more than expected
Feb. 15, 2022 8:32 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor46 Comments
- January Producer Price Index: +1.0% vs. +0.5% consensus and +0.4% prior (revised from +0.2%).
- +9.7% Y/Y vs. +9.2% consensus and +9.8% prior (revised from +9.7%).
- Prices for final demand service increased 0.7% M/M in January, the same as in December. A major factor in the increase was hospital outpatient care prices, up 1.6%.
- Prices for final demand good rose 1.3% M/M after declining 0.1% in December. Prices for final demand energy moved 2.5% higher and for final demand food increased 1.6%.
- Core PPI: +0.8% vs. +0.5% consensus and +0.6% prior (revised from +0.5%).
- +8.3% Y/Y vs. +8.0% consensus and +8.5% prior (revised from +8.3%).
