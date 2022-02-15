Producer price index keeps pushing up in January, more than expected

Feb. 15, 2022 8:32 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor46 Comments

Producer price index

1001Love/iStock via Getty Images

  • January Producer Price Index: +1.0% vs. +0.5% consensus and +0.4% prior (revised from +0.2%).
  • +9.7% Y/Y vs. +9.2% consensus and +9.8% prior (revised from +9.7%).
  • Prices for final demand service increased 0.7% M/M in January, the same as in December. A major factor in the increase was hospital outpatient care prices, up 1.6%.
  • Prices for final demand good rose 1.3% M/M after declining 0.1% in December. Prices for final demand energy moved 2.5% higher and for final demand food increased 1.6%.
  • Core PPI: +0.8% vs. +0.5% consensus and +0.6% prior (revised from +0.5%).
  • +8.3% Y/Y vs. +8.0% consensus and +8.5% prior (revised from +8.3%).
  • Previously (Feb. 10) Consumer inflation climbs the most in 40 years, 10Y UST yield tops 2%
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.