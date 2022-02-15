Ecolab Non-GAAP EPS of $1.28 beats by $0.01, revenue of $3.36B in-line
Feb. 15, 2022 8:33 AM ETEcolab Inc. (ECL)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Ecolab press release (NYSE:ECL): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.28 beats by $0.01.
- Revenue of $3.36B (+9.4% Y/Y) in-line.
- Shares -0.4% PM.
- CEO comment: “We now move into 2022 with strong business momentum. With very healthy sales growth, robust new business wins, new innovation and increased pricing, we expect to progressively compensate for higher delivered product costs and to drive strong earnings growth. While we expect a decent global economy, we also expect the COVID impacts to remain significant during the first half of the year, and we expect inflation to remain high before it progressively eases during the second half of the year. We expect these cost impacts to remain especially strong in the first quarter of 2022, even slightly higher than those experienced in the fourth quarter. We look for the first quarter to show healthy sales growth and a flattish year-over-year earnings per share comparison impacted by continued high raw material and freight costs."
- "For the full year 2022, we believe our sales, pricing and cost efficiency actions will enable us to deliver continued strong sales gains with adjusted diluted earnings per share growth reaching low-teens levels, assuming once again that inflation and supply constraints ease as the year progresses."