American Shared Hospital climbs ~11% pre-market on Q4 prelim results
Feb. 15, 2022 8:39 AM ETAmerican Shared Hospital Services (AMS)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- American Shared Hospital (NYSE:AMS) shares are up 10.43% pre-market after the firm reported prelim Q421 revenue of ~$4.7M and FY21 revenue of ~$17.7M (in line with 2020 revenue).
- Q4 revenue grew modestly Q/Q and rebounded from the lower levels of the previous quarter. It also represents the firm's highest reported revenue since the pandemic began.
- Quarterly rev, in combination with lower costs of revenue, resulted in higher preliminary gross margin and operating income than the previous three quarters of 2021.
- AMS's final Q4 and full-year 2021 results will be filed with the SEC upon completion of the annual year end audit, which is expected in late Mar. 2022.