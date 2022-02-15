China Xiangtai Food changes Nasdaq ticker to BTOG
Feb. 15, 2022 8:39 AM ETPLINBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- China Xiangtai Food (NASDAQ:PLIN) said its ticker symbol on the Nasdaq will change to “BTOG” effective at market open on Tuesday, Feb. 15.
- The company has traded under the ticker "PLIN" since its IPO in 2019.
- “The management believes the ticker symbol ‘BTOG’ is a more accurate reflection of our recently engaged business and operation in the cryptocurrency mining sector as we are looking forward to increasing our presence in the new sector,” said China Xiangtai CEO Zeshu Dai.
- The company’s shares will continue to be listed on Nasdaq and the CUSIP will remain unchanged.