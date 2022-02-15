Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) is trading ~4% higher in the pre-market on Tuesday after announcing a licensing and collaboration agreement with ONK Therapeutics to advance allogeneic CRISPR-edited NK cell therapies for the treatment of cancer.

The deal brings together Intellia’s genome editing platform with ONK’s natural killer (NK) cell therapy platform, the companies said.

Per the terms, ONK will obtain a non-exclusive license to Intellia’s ex vivo CRISPR/Cas9-based genome editing platform and its lipid nanoparticle (LNP)-based delivery technologies. The license will give it the right to develop up to five allogeneic NK cell therapies.

ONK will also “receive exclusive rights to certain Intellia guide RNAs (gRNAs) resulting from the collaboration for use in engineering those NK cell products,” the companies added.

While ONK will be responsible for the development of the engineered NK cell therapies. Intellia (NTLA) will receive up to $184M milestone payments per product in return as well as up to mid-single-digit royalties on potential future sales.

Intellia (NTLA) will also have options to co-develop and co-commercialize up to two products globally with rights to lead U.S. commercialization, while ONK will retain ex-US rights.

Despite over 32% gain in the past twelve months, Intellia (NTLA) has attracted a Strong Buy recommendation from Seeking Alpha contributors.