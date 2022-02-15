Benchmark large-scale exchange traded funds jumped in pre-market trading Tuesday as investors feel a reprieve after Russia announced that some troops have returned to base and away from the Ukrainian border.

The geopolitical news tilted investors towards a risk-on approach, as volatility (VIX) levels have declined to the 25 handle. As a result of this dynamic, the ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:UVXY) dropping 10.1% on the day.

Moreover, large-scale ETFs such as SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY), Invesco QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ), and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (NYSEARCA:DIA) have all pushed upwards as Russia publicized the pulling back of troops along the Ukrainian border. While Russia did not express how many troops were being pulled back and how far they were retreating, markets still view the move as positive news.

"There are signs from Moscow that diplomacy should continue. This gives grounds for cautious optimism." NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told reporters.

SPY and DIA look to reverse their course on Tuesday after closing to the downside in the last three sessions, falling a total of 4% and 3.3%. QQQ on the other hand, managed to make a slight gain on Monday but is still off 15% from its Nov. 22 high.

Daily price action: SPY +1.2%, QQQ +1.7%, and DIA +1%.

U.S. markets are not the only markets feeling relief. European markets got a lift this morning from headlines out of Russia as well.