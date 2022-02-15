Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) is facing another public relations flareup in China after an incident at one of its stores is reported to have fired up criticism again from state media and local websites, including Starbucks being called "arrogant" by the high-distribution People's Daily.

A Weibo post alleged that a number of police officers eating outside a Starbucks (SBUX) store in Chongqing were told by Starbucks staff to move away from the store. That single post went viral quickly in China and led to some backlash against the coffee chain.

Starbucks (SBUX) apologized on its Weibo account late on Monday for "inappropriate communications" and stated that the episode was a misunderstanding.

Shares of Starbucks (SBUX) rose 1.37% in premarket action on Tuesday with investors becoming somewhat accustomed to the short-lived drama incidents in China.