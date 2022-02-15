OptimizeRx announces preliminary Q4 results
Feb. 15, 2022 8:47 AM ETOptimizeRx Corporation (OPRX)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) announces preliminary Q4 revenue of $20.3M, resulting in a Y/Y growth of 42%.
- Improved gross margins and continued cost management are expected to result in a GAAP net income of $0.6M for Q4 as well as a record quarterly adjusted EBITDA of $4M.
2022 Guidance: FY net revenues of $80M-85M, representing Y/Y growth of 31% to 39%, respectively; Gross margins 57-60%;
“As a company, we are excited to take this meaningful step in providing guidance. Given our position in the market, the unprecedented shift to digital access among our customers, patients and physicians, and the enhanced team we have built over the last 12 months, we are looking to make our communication with our investors more transparent and understandable,” said Will Febbo, CEO and Director.