inTEST opens new California office, moves image capturing unit to High Tech Campus Eindhoven
Feb. 15, 2022 8:51 AM ETINTTBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- inTEST (NYSE:INTT) opened a new office in Fremont, California to better serve customers through streamlined operations and lower operating costs for its backend semi business.
- “We also upgraded the facilities for our recently acquired digital streaming and image capturing solutions business in the Netherlands and relocated our design, sales and manufacturing facility to the High Tech Campus in Eindhoven. We expect this move to provide better efficiencies, enable greater visibility with international pioneering technology firms and allow us to capitalize on advancements being made in AI," said CEO Nick Grant.