Pacira reports preliminary sales of $37.3M for January
Feb. 15, 2022 8:53 AM ETPacira BioSciences, Inc. (PCRX)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) has reported preliminary unaudited net product sales for EXPAREL® and iovera° for the month of January 2022.
- EXPAREL net product sales were $36.3M, compared with $34.9M Y/Y with average daily sales for the month were 104% of January 2021.
- Net product sales of iovera° were $1.1M for the month of January 2022, compared with $1.1M Y/Y.
- “Importantly, we believe we are uniquely positioned to advance these and other exciting initiatives while delivering accelerating cash flow and profitability, with adjusted operating margins expected to exceed 50 percent by 2024,” said Dave Stack, Chairman and CEO.