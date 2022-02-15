Stealth completes patient treatment in phase 2 trial of elamipretide for vision disorder
Feb. 15, 2022 8:57 AM ETStealth BioTherapeutics Corp (MITO)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) said the final patient in its ReCLAIM-2 phase 2 trial of elamipretide for extra-foveal geographic atrophy (GA) associated with dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD) completed treatment.
- GA is an advanced form of AMD, a leading cause of blindness.
- The study, which enrolled 176 patients, is evaluating elamipretide against placebo.
- The company said elamipretide previously showed improvement from baseline in assessments of low-light visual function and a lower-than-expected rate of GA progression after 24-weeks of elamipretide therapy in a phase 1 trial, dubbed ReCLAIM, that enrolled 40 patients with dry AMD.