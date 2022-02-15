ElectraMeccanica partners with Faction Technology to launch autonomous SOLO EV pilot
Feb. 15, 2022 8:56 AM ETElectrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- ElectraMeccanica (NASDAQ:SOLO) trades 3% higher premarket after it announced a non-binding partnership agreement with Faction Technology for displaying a pilot deployment of Faction's driverless and remote vehicle operation technology on the SOLO EV Platform.
- Faction plans to utilize the SOLO EVs to test their autonomous driving technology as it relates to micro-logistics and ride-on-demand.
- A test pilot program is currently underway with customers in both the food delivery and vehicle on demand verticals.; under MoU, the companies plan for pilot deployment of a driverless demonstration fleet of up to 24 SOLO EVs over the next 12 months.
- Until date, 3 SOLO EVs have been delivered to Faction.
- Faction’s technology embedded in the already competitive price point of the SOLO EV, will allow consumers to pay a lower cost for these services per mile.