Legend Biotech slips after FDA clinical hold on blood cancer study for CAR-T therapy
Feb. 15, 2022 8:56 AM ETLegend Biotech Corporation (LEGN)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) is trading ~6% lower in the pre-market on Tuesday after the company announced that the U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA) imposed a clinical hold on its Phase 1 trial for LB1901.
- An autologous chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) therapy, LB1901, is designed to target cancerous CD4+ T-cells in the treatment of adults with relapsed or refractory T-cell lymphoma (TCL).
- The FDA informed its decision via e-mail on Feb. 11, and the federal agency had indicated that it would send the official clinical hold letter on Mar. 11, according to the company.
- Before the notification on clinical hold, the company had dosed only one patient in the study. However, after the patient experienced low CD4+ T-cell counts, Legend (LEGN) had decided to pause the trial and notified the FDA.
- “The patient has not experienced drug-related serious adverse events (SAEs) and is being monitored in accordance with the protocol,” the company added.
In October, Allogene (NASDAQ:ALLO) was slapped with a clinical hold by the FDA on its AlloCAR T trials. However, early this year, the company announced that the agency removed the clinical hold.