Nasdaq, S&P 500, Dow Jones rally as market shrugs off hot inflation

The stock market is higher, with focus staying on the prospect of de-escalation on the Ukraine border instead of higher wholesale prices.

Right before the start of trading Vladimir Putin said a partial troop pullback decision has been made, Bloomberg reported.

The Nasdaq (COMP.IND) +1.6%, S&P (SP500) +1.2% and Dow (DJI) +1.1% are all rebounding.

The Treasury yield curve is still steepening. The 10-year yield is up 4 basis points to 2.04%, while the 2-year is flat at 1.59%.

"The two equally powerful forces weighing on stocks right now that are exacerbating volatility include Russia/Ukraine tensions and Federal Reserve hawkishness," David Bahnsen, CIO of The Bahnsen Group, said. "In the short term, stocks are moving in lockstep with headlines from the Russia/Ukraine situation, and any indication of thawing tensions between Russia and Ukraine is enough to spark a small rally in stocks."

"The short-term day-to-day stock market reaction from Russia/Ukraine tensions is less relevant than what this situation means for the energy markets over the next months, which is the most significant financial market impact from this."

Crude prices are slumping, with WTI down more than 3%.

Yesterday was the first time in at least a year that crude rose 2% but the Energy sector lost 2%, according to Bespoke Invest. That indicates worries that higher commodiites prices could trigger a recession.

The January PPI rose 1% for January, double expectations, pushing the annual rate down just a little to 9.7%. But that had little impact on futures and rates.

"Unlike the CPI, where base effects mean the YoY numbers will keep rising through April almost no matter what, the PPI has the opposite base effect issue," Janney's Guy LeBas tweeted. " High prints in winter 2021 mean that the YoY numbers likely flat/declining even if monthly stays elevated."

The chip sector will be in focus today with Intel agreeing to acquire Tower Semi.

