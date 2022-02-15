Tritium rises 5% premarket on Wise EV tie-up for fast chargers in EV charging network
Feb. 15, 2022 9:01 AM ETTritium DCFC Limited (DCFC)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC) jumped 5% premarket on its partnership with Wise EV, a subsidiary of renewable energy service provider Wise Power, to provide fast chargers for a new national EV charging network.
- The network is expected to start with 25 locations throughout Florida, with DC fast chargers at major gas stations through one of Wise EV’s gas station operation partners.
- Wise EV has plans to expand the network using a hub and spoke philosophy, centering the charging around metropolitan hubs and connecting those cities through interstate-based charging spokes.
- The company plans to aggressively expand the network with Tritium’s fast charging technology, establishing their metropolitan charging hubs in 2022 and connecting those hubs with interstate charging spokes in 2022 and 2023.