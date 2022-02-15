General Electric (NYSE:GE) +1% pre-market after Singapore Airlines ordered 22 GE9X engines to power its fleet of Boeing 777-9 aircraft, including a 12-year GE TrueChoice services contract, in a deal valued at $2.8B at list price.

Singapore Airlines has a total of 31 Boeing 777-9 aircraft on order and is scheduled to be the first airline in the Asia Pacific region to operate the new generation aircraft.

The deal was announced at the biennial Singapore Airshow, Asia's biggest aviation industry event, which opened Tuesday on a smaller scale than before the pandemic.

Boeing's (NYSE:BA) newest widebody jet, the 777X, has made its Asian debut at the show, demonstrating aerial maneuvers during a daily flight display.

"The number one trend we're seeing is how resilient the demand for aviation is and how important it is for people to connect," said Darren Hulst, VP of marketing for Boeing's commercial airplanes.

GE CEO Larry Culp is seeking to change the company's culture by implementing its "Lean" process improvement methodology, which has resulted in improved execution in a number of GE product lines, Don Beynon writes in a recent analysis posted on Seeking Alpha.