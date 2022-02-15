Target tipped by Evercore ISI to disappoint with margin guidance

Evercore ISI issued a negative Tactical Trading Call on Target (NYSE:TGT) ahead of the retail giant's Q4 earnings report and analyst day event on March 1.

Analyst Greg Melich and team believe that Target (TGT) is likely to top consensus Q4 EPS marks, but raised concerns that the EBIT margin guide is likely to be in the 7% to 8% vs. the Street's expectation for 7.9%.

"Target has done a great job of driving traffic growth and the two-year comp sales stack is in the mid-30% range; however, comparisons are becoming tougher to cycle and we look for promotions and gross margin rate to normalize. With inventory availability improving, Apparel and Home (traditionally 35-40% of sales and 55-60% of profit) are likely to see increased markdown, as traditional clearance activities should resume in 2H22. Ocean freight and labor expense are two well-documented near-term headwinds for TGT and peers, and while we believe that Target is ahead on labor investments, (Amazon, Walmart) will ultimately limit pricing power."

Evercore's latest Q4 shopping intention survey indicates that consumers’ intent to shop at Target (TGT) remains solid, but is not unusually positive.

