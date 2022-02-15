Paltalk partners with NoGood to increase user base
Feb. 15, 2022 9:08 AM ETPALTBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Paltalk (NASDAQ:PALT) partnered with NoGood, a growth marketing firm based in New York City, for its Paltalk application.
- NoGood specializes in user acquisition with expertise in SEO, content marketing, SEM/PPC, social ads, CRO, email marketing, video marketing, SMS marketing and performance branding.
- “NoGood has been instrumental in helping many startups and scaleups dramatically increase their traffic, conversion and users. One of the goals from our capital raise in Q4 is to carefully increase our marketing efforts to provide a meaningful contribution to users and revenue,” said Paltalk CEO Jason Katz.