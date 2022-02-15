Fannie Mae Q4 earnings buoyed by net interest income as home prices climb

Fannie Mae And Freddie Mac Bailout Projected To Grow

Win McNamee/Getty Images News

  • Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA) Q4 earnings increased from Q3 2021, helped by higher net interest income, larger net investment gains, and an increase in credit-related income.
  • Note that in 2021, home price growth of 19% was the highest annual growth rate in the history of Fannie Mae's (OTCQB:FNMA) home price index.
  • Q4 total comprehensive income of $5.18B rose 7% from Q3 2021, while net worth of $47.4B increased by $5.2B, or 12%, from the prior quarter.
  • Q4 net revenue of $7.65B rose 8% from $7.08B in Q3 2021.
  • Q4 net investment gains of $418M jumped 72% from Q3.
  • Fair value losses of $166M widened from loss of $17M in the prior quarter.
  • Administrative expenses of $826M increased by 11% from Q3.
  • Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA) shares slip 0.9% in premarket trading.
  • Single-family conventional acquisition volume was $1.4T for the full year 2021; purchase acquisition volume was $451.3B for the year, the highest on record. Refinance acquisition volume was $903.7B in 2021, down from $947.8B in 2020.
  • For the year, net revenue rose 18% to $29.9B and total comprehensive income of $22.1B jumped 87%, helped by $5.10B credit-related income vs. $855M of credit-related expense in 2020, investment gains, and fair value gains vs. a year-ago loss.
