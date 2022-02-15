J&J says bankruptcy is best way to resolve talc claims in trial

Feb. 15, 2022

Johnson"s baby powder

Wachiwit/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

A Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) attorney on Monday told a New Jersey bankruptcy court judge that its plan to use a subsidiary to resolve talc claims against it is the best way to achieve an "equitable, efficient, and consensual resolution."

J&J is facing more than 38K cases that allege the company's talc products caused cancer.

The J&J subsidiary, LTL Management, is part of a legal strategy known as a "Texas two-step" that allows companies to separate liabilities from assets through a divisive merger, according to Reuters.

Plaintiff's lawyers argued that the strategy is meant to delay lawsuits that would normally go to a jury trial.

"At its core, this case is rotten," Jeffrey Jonas, a plaintiff's lawyer said during opening arguments, Reuters reported.

LTL Management President Robert Wuesthoff testified that it's not possible to take all the talc cases the trials, adding that prior to LTL, J&J had conducted ~10 talc trials annually.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Michael Kaplan said he plans to rule on the case by the end of February.

