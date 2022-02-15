Voyager Digital Q2 results highlight explosive Y/Y revenue growth

Bitcoin E-commerce concept on digital Screen

da-kuk/iStock via Getty Images

  • Voyager Digital (OTCQX:VYGVF) Q2 earnings came in better-than-expected as revenues surged from the same year-ago period.
  • Q2 EPS of $0.01 per diluted share topped the -$0.03 consensus and jumped from a loss of $0.07 in the year-ago quarter.
  • Q2 transaction revenue of $86.50M vs. $2.05M in Q2 2020.
  • Fees from crypto assets loaned were $36.23M in Q2, up from just $1.51M in Q2 a year ago.
  • Total verified users on the platform stood at more than 3.2M in Q2, up from 2.15M in the previous quarter.
  • Funded accounts exceeded 1,074,000 in Q2, up from 860K in the prior period.
  • Q3 total assets grew to $5.9B from $4.3B in Q1.
  • Q3 operating expenses were $161.63M, up from $6.47M in Q2 of last year.
  • It held $2.99B worth of crypto on its balance sheet, up from $393.56M in the previous quarter.
  • "By the end of the March quarter, we expect our desktop platform and dark mode will be added to our product offering," said CEO and Co-Founder Steve Ehrlich. "We are also building towards adding equities to the platform, expanding the platform to Europe and Canada, and offering an NFT product and wallet," he added.
  • Still, shares of VYGVF edge lower by 1.1% in premarket trading, even as bitcoin (BTC-USD +4.4%) jumps to $44.4K per token.
  • Previously, (Feb. 9) Voyager Digital will let users buy stocks with stablecoin USDC.
