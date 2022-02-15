Manhattan Associates says GrowGeneration picks POS solution to grow omnichannel sales
Feb. 15, 2022 9:16 AM ETManhattan Associates, Inc. (MANH)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) said GrowGeneration selected Manhattan Active Point of Sale to support its future growth and deliver a customer-centric shopping experience.
- GrowGeneration owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores across the U.S. as well as the growgeneration.com online superstore.
- To keep up with its thriving business, GrowGeneration required an omnichannel retail solution engineered with advanced adaptability and scalability.
- Manhattan Active Point of Sale supports associates and customers online, in the contact center and in the store. It provides a single, intuitive experience for ringing up a sale, taking a return, looking up item availability at another store or picking and packing orders for shipment.