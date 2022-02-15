US Foods gains as activist Sachem Head confirms plans to seek control of board

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) rose 2.6% in premarket trading after Sachem Head confirmed a report that it plan to nominate seven directors to US Foods as is tries to gain control of the food distributors' board.

Sachem Head disclosed it owned about 8.7% of the outstanding common stock of US Foods, a $700M investment, according to a statement. The activist is arguing that if it USFD can get its valuation levels closer to peers such as Sysco Corp. (NYSE:SYY), its shares could see 100% upside from its current price.

Sachem Head disclosed in October that that it had acquired a 5.1% position in the company and that it that it intended to "engage in discussions" with US Foods management about the company's business and future. Sachem Head previously disclosed a 2.5% stake in 2018 and claimed that the company was undervalued when compared to its peers.

"Ultimately, better execution will improve the company’s relationships with customers and suppliers – but this will require a board that is willing to acknowledge the problem, help identify solutions and hold management accountable to US Foods stockholders," Sachem Head's Scott Ferguson wrote in a letter to shareholders.

Sachem Head’s board nominees include Sachem Head managing partner Ferguson, former Kraft Heinz Co. CEO Bernardo Hees, Meredith Adler, James Barber, Jeri Finard, John Harris and David Toy.

Sachem Head also confirmed a Bloomberg report that US Foods offered to name a Sachem Head representative and a mutually agreeable director to the board, though the activist turned it down because it didn't believe it "would enable the significant changes required to achieve the company’s full potential."

Reuters reported in November that USFD was looking to hire a chief operating officer and replace is CFO as it received pressure from activist investor.

On Friday, US Foods board separated its CEO and chair role.

US Foods is scheduled to release Q4 results on Thursday.