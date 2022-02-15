Roblox shares edge upward ahead of online gamer's quarterly results

Feb. 15, 2022 9:18 AM ETRoblox Corporation (RBLX)By: Rex Crum, SA News Editor1 Comment

The 2019 Toy Fair Takes Place At Olympia

Leon Neal/Getty Images News

  • Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) shares climbed 3% Tuesday as the online social-gaming company continued to gain more ground ahead of its fourth-quarter results.
  • Wall Street analysts estimate Roblox (RBLX) will report a loss of $0.07 a share on $781.7 million for the quarter that ended in December. It's been an erratic past three months for Roblox (RBLX) and its investors, as the company's shares have fallen 33% since its last quarterly report, on Nov. 8, but have also risen more than 27% since hitting an all-time low of $53.63 on Jan. 28.
  • Roblox (RBLX) got a bit of a lift on Monday, when Bank of America analyst Omar Dessouky reinstated his coverage of the social-gaming company with a buy rating and a price target of $84 a share.
  • Roblox (RBLX), which is popular among millions of underage children, managed to remain in positive territory despite a BBC report about a preponderance of sexually explicit games on the platform.
