Mastercard adds crypto & digital currencies, open banking consulting practices

Feb. 15, 2022 9:22 AM ETMastercard Incorporated (MA)VBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

MasterCard and 100 dollar bill

Ekaterina79/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Responding to rapid digital transformation and changes in consumer preferences, Mastercard (NYSE:MA) is expanding its payments-focused consulting service with new practices focused on Open Banking, Open Data, Crypto & Digital Currencies, and Environment, Social & Governance.
  • Mastercard's (MA) Data & Services includes more than 2,000 data scientists, engineers, and consultants and is expanding, including the addition of more than 500 college graduates and young professionals, the company said.
  Earlier this month, Weitz Investment Management recommended that investors look to Visa (NYSE:V) and Mastercard (MA) to fend off fintech
