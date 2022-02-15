Mastercard adds crypto & digital currencies, open banking consulting practices
Feb. 15, 2022 9:22 AM ETMastercard Incorporated (MA)VBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Responding to rapid digital transformation and changes in consumer preferences, Mastercard (NYSE:MA) is expanding its payments-focused consulting service with new practices focused on Open Banking, Open Data, Crypto & Digital Currencies, and Environment, Social & Governance.
- Mastercard's (MA) Data & Services includes more than 2,000 data scientists, engineers, and consultants and is expanding, including the addition of more than 500 college graduates and young professionals, the company said.
- Earlier this month, Weitz Investment Management recommended that investors look to Visa (NYSE:V) and Mastercard (MA) to fend off fintech