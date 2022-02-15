American International launches online mail-order pharmacy EPIQ Scripts
Feb. 15, 2022 9:24 AM ETAmerican International Holdings Corp. (AMIH)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- American International (OTCQB:AMIH) announced the launch of EPIQ Scripts, an online mail-order pharmacy.
- EPIQ Scripts will initially focus on obtaining licenses and accreditations in key states with plans to ultimately secure licenses and accreditations in all 50 states across the U.S.
- In addition to servicing the anticipated demand from AMIH's subsidiary EPIQ MD and its members, EPIQ Scripts plans to market its services to telemedicine companies.
- “With the recent exponential rise in demand for telemedicine, there has been an increase in telehealth and telemedicine platforms. We believe EPIQ Scripts, which is planned to have advanced API capabilities and infrastructure, will be able to position itself to capitalize on the current market opportunity,” said AMIH CEO Jacob Cohen.