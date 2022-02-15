U.S. Gold to raise $2.5M in stock and warrants offering

Feb. 15, 2022 9:26 AM ETU.S. Gold Corp. (USAU)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) trades 12.1% down premarket after it entered into a securities purchase agreement with certain institutional and accredited investors for the purchase and sale of 384,741 shares at $6.50/share and warrants to purchase 192,370 shares at an exercise price of $8/share in a registered direct offering.
  • Offer gross proceeds estimated at ~$2.5M.
  • The warrants will be exercisable immediately post the issuance and will expire five years from the issuance date.
  • The closing of the sale of the securities is expected to take place on or about Feb.16.
  • Post offer completion, the company is expected to have 7,481,464 shares of common stock issued and outstanding.
