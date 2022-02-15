Brainstorm Cell gets Brazilian patent covering methods of manufacturing NurOwn
- Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) said the Brazilian Patent Office granted a patent covering a method of manufacturing MSC-NTF cells (NurOwn).
- The application is titled, "A method of generating cells which secrete Brain Derived Neurotrophic Factor (BDNF), Glial Derived Neurotrophic Factor (GDNF), Hepatocyte Growth Factor (HGF) And Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor (VEGF), wherein said cells do not Secrete Nerve Growth Factor (NGF)."
- "We are committed to the development of NurOwn as a potential treatment for ALS and other neurodegenerative diseases. This patent, which covers the industrial manufacturing process for NurOwn developed by Brainstorm's scientists, enhances our ability to do so worldwide," said Brainstorm CEO Chaim Lebovits.
- The company said its NurOwn technology platform (autologous MSC-NTF cells) represents a promising investigational therapeutic approach to targeting disease pathways important in neurodegenerative disorders.