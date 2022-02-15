NRx Pharma announces COVID-19 trial for Zyesami is cleared for full enrollment

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) announced that the National Institutes of Health (NIH) has decided to further advance the ACTIV-3b study for the company’s experimental COVID-19 therapy Zyesami (aviptadil) in countries including Brazil and the U.K.

The disclosure was part of an announcement made by the company on Tuesday regarding the results of a review conducted by the Therapeutics and Prevention Data Safety and Monitoring Board (DSMB) of NIH's National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID).

The review included data from more than 400 ICU patients with Critical COVID-19 Respiratory Failure who were part of the ACTIV-3b (TESICO) trial.

The company has received no reports of drug-related serious adverse events from the NIH, and these safety data, which it plans to submit for an ongoing FDA review, expand the safety database on Zyesami to more than 800 patients, NRx Pharma (NRXP) added.

“With more than 80% of the trial enrolled, we are highly encouraged that the Data Safety and Monitoring Board has continued enrollment and that trial investigators have continued to express enthusiasm for enrolling patients into the ZYESAMI arm of the trial at some of the nation's most advanced hospitals," CEO of NRx Pharma (NRXP), Prof. Jonathan Javitt remarked.

The company shares have added ~3% in the pre-market.

